Motor City Hoops Podcast: Jared Greenberg of NBAonTNT & NBATV

On episode 83 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Jared Greenberg of NBAonTNT & NBATV. We ask Jared what he thinks Jerami Grant’s true value is and what the Pistons may get in return. We also find out what the trade value could be for multiple other members of the Pistons roster, possible Free Agent targets AND what the perception from around the league is on Coach Casey, Troy Weaver and the state of the organization as a whole.

“Sheed or Sham” is back again this week being led by Wes Davenport. Make sure you listen to the entire episode to see who wins this week as Jared and I go head to head in a series of NBA True/False questions about the Pistons upcoming opponents AND I go for my 4th win in a row.

