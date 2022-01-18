Pistons vs Warriors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The NBA schedule tonight is light — just the Timberwolves vs. the Knicks and your Detroit Pistons facing off against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons have gotten absolutely demolished by good teams (see Bulls, Chicago) and shocked great teams (see Bucks, Milwaukee). Which version are we in for tonight? I’m hoping for something at least closer to the latter if only because a lot of casual eyeballs will be on the Pistons.

In truth, the Warriors’ offense is scuffling a bit, and the defense is struggling to keep up in the absence of Draymond Green. They’re great, no doubt, but their 31-12 record might be a bit deceiving. Of course, playing against the Pistons has a history of helping teams right the ship, so to speak.

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +15.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-32)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Golden State Warriors (31-12)

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter, Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney