Pistons vs. Kings GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are playing their most winnable game on their four-game West Coast trip. Unfortunately, it comes on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, the Sacramento Kings are scuffling, and Detroit is hopefully hungry after being easily outclassed on both ends last night by the Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons are getting a bit of firepower back in their lineup with the return of Kelly Olynyk, who has been out since early November with an MCL sprain. They also look like they might be close to also welcoming back Frank Jackson, one of their only reliable shooters with range, who is now listed on the injury report as out as he returns to competition reconditioning. The next guy up will be Jerami Grant, but that is probably still a week or so away.

Unfortunately, the Pistons will also be down Killian Hayes, who was limited to 9 minutes against the Warriors after he suffered a hip contusion after colliding with a cameraperson early in the game.

Game Vitals

When: Wednesday, January 19, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-33)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Sacramento Kings (18-28)

De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu, Richard Holmes

Question of the Game

Which Pistons team will we see tonight?