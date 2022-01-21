Pistons vs. Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Over the past seven games, the Utah Jazz are a meager 1-6 while the mighty Detroit Pistons are 4-3. The mark ties the Jazz for the worst record in the league over that span along with the lowly Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

But that just goes to show you how misleading a win-loss record can be. The Jazz have a net rating of -6.3 while the Pistons’ mark sits at -8.3 The Jazz are scuffling because of an absolutely dreadful defense without Rudy Gobert locking down he paint for Utah. Tonight, they will also be without star guard Donovan Mitchell who is out with a concussion.

The last matchup between these two teams might have been Detroit’s win of the season. They overcame a 22-point deficit and poured on 78 points in the second half to steal away a win 126-116.

Utah will obviously be looking for a bit of revenge as they desperately seek to get their season back on track.

Game Vitals

When: 9 p.m. EST

Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Odds: Pistons +13.5

Projected Lineups

Utah Jazz (29-16)

Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart