Pistons vs. Nuggets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are looking to end their four-game road trip out west with a 2-2 record, which for an 11-win team counts as a success. Standing in their way is the formidable Denver Nuggets powered by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. The big man’s stellar season has been obscured somewhat because he doesn’t have the stellar record of Giannis Antetokoumnpo, the accompanying drama surrounding Joel Embiid, or the young-and-hungry narrative of Ja Morant. Instead, he’s on a pretty good team crippled by injuries who are being kept afloat solely on the brilliance of Jokic’s play.

The Nuggets have won 3 of its past five contests, and in the past four games, Jokic has recorded a triple-double. That includes a 49-point effort against the Los Angeles Clippers and a 25-point, 15-rebound, 14-assist night against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, the Nuggets needed those 49 points to beat the mediocre Clippers by 2, and the latter effort came in a 23-point loss. Of course, the Pistons are not known to provide as much resistance. Not consistently, anyway.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons (11-34)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart