DBB Pod: Vet Week!

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 11-34 Detroit Pistons. This week is Vet Week on the pod; Ben Gulker and I talk about all the veteran players who have propelled the team through the month of January, if Jerami Grant’s return from injury is a good chance to shake up the starting lineup, and what to do about Killian Hayes’ inability to put the ball into the basket.

Sean Corp’s fantastic piece on Killian Hayes being not-so-fantastic is required reading for the podcast; read that, then come back and listen. We’ll wait, don’t worry.

