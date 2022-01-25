Motor City Hoops Podcast: Nick Willis, 4x Olympian w/Bronze and Silver Medalist in the 1500m

On episode 85 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Nick Willis, a University of Michigan alum and Detroit Pistons fan. We ask Nick about his thoughts on the possible Jerami Grant trade, what he has seen from Cade Cunningham, and all the other storylines around this team. As a fan, we also take the chance to get his perspective on Dwane Casey and the confidence level he has in Troy Weaver.

We then get the amazing opportunity to dive into his incredible journey as an olympic athlete. We talk about his time in the Olympics that also includes being the flagbearer for his country of New Zealand. We find out about the mental toughness of battling through injuries AND what keeps him going as he has broken the 4:00 mark in 19 consecutive years.

Motor City Hoops can now be found exclusively on the DetroitBadBoys podcast feed! Your support for the Motor City Hoops podcast is greatly appreciated. Please give the podcast a rating, review, follow, subscribe and I love ALL interactions so hit me up with a tweet or DM on twitter or a comment on this post about what you think or would like to hear on the podcast!!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Subscribe to the Motor City Hoops YouTube Channel