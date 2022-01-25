Pistons vs. Nuggets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

At the very least, Detroit Pistons fans will get to see Nikola Jokic for the second game in a row, and for those at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll get to see the potential MVP in person. Detroit is coming off a competitive game against these very same Denver Nuggets, which was tied with less than 2 minutes to go, but it might be another L for the lowly Pistons.

Detroit is still without Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk, who are both in health and safety protocols, but for the first time in a long time, Frank Jackson is listed as questionable. He is still on reconditioning after his own long stint out because of injury and protocols.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons (11-35)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart