Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons might have finished their four-game West Coast trip 1-3, but all the losses had some encouraging elements to them. The Pistons were able to keep the games close, young players played well or showed signs of figuring things out, and then, of course, there was Cade Cunningham, who appears to be figuring things out so quickly that he’s already cementing himself as a dangerous force who makes smart, winning plays. The team has definitely had a much more similar vibe recently to how it felt last year. Sure, there were plenty of losses, but even in the Ls, you left with a lot to be excited about for the future.

Speaking of the future, it’s almost the NBA Trade Deadline. What does the future hold for the Pistons? Who knows. I do know that while Jerami Grant is out tonight as he continues his reconditioning program, he will be back imminently. The same should be true for Kelly Olynyk. That should make things even more interesting.

Tonight they face the Orlando Magic, who are seeing similarly encouraging signs from their crop of young players, including rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. These are the two worst teams in the league so somebody’s got to win, but I’m not sure anyone is going to end the game disappointed.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +2.5

Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic (9-40)

Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendall Carter, Mo Bamba

Detroit Pistons (11-36)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart