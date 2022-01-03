DBB Podcast: New Year, New Pistons

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 6-28 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about Hami and Saddiq stepping up in the face of multiple players in Health and Safety protocols, who - if anyone - called up from the Motor City Cruise has caught our eye, and offer some New Year’s Resolutions for the Pistons in 2022.

