Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham is back! Killian Hayes is back! Shout it from the rooftops. Oh, also Josh Jackson, Saben Lee, Trey Lyles and Rodney McGruder are back too, I guess. That’s a lot of needed depth returning to the backcourt. The plan is for them all to play short bursts as they get their conditioning back after missing significant time in health and safety protocols. Oh, also, they have to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, so this isn’t likely to be some heartwarming two-game win streak.

But even in the guys are playing limited minutes. Even if the Pistons lose by 10, 20, 30 several points, it’s great to see players getting healthy and back on the floor.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +16

Projected Lineup

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza

Milwaukee Bucks (25-13)

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis