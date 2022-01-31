DBB Podcast: Riding the MotorCade

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 12-37 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I discuss Cade Cunningham’s up-and-down week, Jerami Grant trade rumors, Killian Hayes’ new role off the bench, and Frank Jackson’s return to the rotation.

Recorded prior to Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the dichotomy between Cade’s first and second halves against the Cavs illustrate our discussion about the rookie. Clearly a special, special talent, but needs to play with more consistency. We love the HIGH highs Cade has, though.

