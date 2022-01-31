Cade Cunningham with the three-quarters-court bounce-pass to Saddiq Bey

Detroit Pistons fans are witnessing potential greatness in real-time, and it is up to Detroit Pistons fans to capture the little and big moments along his path. We are basketball cartographers and beyond-the-archeologists. As such, it is our duty to highlight specific plays. We are creating a historical record, and also providing the building blocks for an end-of-season retrospective.

Today, I submit the Jan. 30 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw Cunningham notch his second career triple-double with a brilliant second half. No play was better than this incredible bounce pass from Cunningham to a cutting Saddiq Bey.

This was the moment it really felt like the Pistons could pull off the comeback effort despite only taking the Pistons from 10 points down to 8 and then 7 after the and-one. The energy in the building was palpable.

Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Career Game: 40

Did the Pistons win?: Yes

Statline: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Shooting: 6/21 (28%), 2/4 from 3 (50%)