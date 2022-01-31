Cade Cunningham with the step-back on Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons fans are witnessing potential greatness in real-time, and it is up to Detroit Pistons fans to capture the little and big moments along his path. We are basketball cartographers and beyond-the-archeologists. As such, it is our duty to highlight specific plays. We are creating a historical record, and also providing the building blocks for an end-of-season retrospective.

Cade Cunningham had a career-high 34 points against the Denver Nuggets and carved out a little history for himself alongside Michael Jordan. He and Jordan are the only players to ever score 34 points, and collect 8 rebounds, 8 assists and four blocks along the way.

The play of the night, however, might have been the nasty crossover into a stepback 3 that sent reigning MVP Nikola Jokic reeling. As soon as you saw Jokic starting to stumble toward the basket you knew Cunningham was launching the three, and you were pretty confident it was going to go in.

Cade Cunningham creates space for the three with a vicious step-back on Nikola Jokić.



When: Jan. 25, 2022

Game: 38

Did the Pistons win?: No

Statline: 34 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks

Shooting: 14/26 (53%), 6/9 from 3 (66%)