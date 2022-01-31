Cade Cunningham ejected for ... pointing

Detroit Pistons fans are witnessing potential greatness in real-time, and it is up to Detroit Pistons fans to capture the little and big moments along his path. We are basketball cartographers and beyond-the-archeologists. As such, it is our duty to highlight specific plays. We are creating a historical record, and also providing the building blocks for an end-of-season retrospective.

Remember when Cade Cunningham went baseline under the basket and jammed the ball into the hoop and got Little Caesars Arena hyped for approximately 1.4 seconds before everyone realized Cunningham also got ejected?

I do.

We covered this little development in detail already so instead lets just enjoy what qualifies as the best dunk of his young career as well as what will surely be one of the most interesting ejections.

Cade Cunningham threw down the reverse dunk and was ejected… for pointing…



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kkOeIObxtu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2022