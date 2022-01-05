Motor City Hoops Podcast: Chris Oliver, Founder of Basketball Immersion

On episode 80 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast (follow on twitter @MotorCityHoops) I am joined by Chris Oliver, the founder of Basketball Immersion, The Basketball Podcast and Immersion Videos as well as a basketball mentor, trainer, and coach. We start off the episode with Chris giving his perspective on the culture of the Pistons “restoration” and then diving into Hami Diallo’s DNP and the long term outlook of Saddiq Bey’s jumper.

We then dive into some VERY interesting discussions around Coach Casey and the Pistons offensive/defensive schemes with a major emphasis on the ball screen. We finish off the episode bouncing around a range of topics from an opposing NBA teams scouting report on Cade Cunningham to analytics to the best Xs and Os guys Chris knows. All of this and MORE on this episode of MCH.

Motor City Hoops can now be found exclusively on the DetroitBadBoys podcast feed! Your support for the Motor City Hoops podcast is greatly appreciated. Please give the podcast a rating, review, follow, subscribe and I love ALL interactions so hit me up with a tweet or DM on twitter or a comment on this post about what you think or would like to hear on the podcast!!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!