Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

We are in a time of streaks. The Detroit Pistons are undefeated in the year 2022. Sure, it’s a modest 2-0, but undefeated is undefeated. They did that by besting Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and in the process breaking a 16-game losing streak to the Bucks that included a 4-0 stomping in the playoffs. Tonight, the Pistons look to break another big losing streak to the Charlotte Hornets. If you’re surprised the Pistons have lost 13 consecutive games to the Hornets then welcome to the club. But it’s always important to remember that the Pistons are a bad team and have been for a long time. At least the Pistons from before the year 2022 were, we all know these Pistons are unstoppable.

Detroit is getting healthier and more players are available but they are still not at 100%. Isaiah Stewart is out of health and safety protocols but still working on his conditioning and not going tonight. Kelly Olynyk, who has been sidelined for weeks with an MCL sprain was assigned to the Motor City Cruise recently, and that could mean he is close to a return. Jerami Grant, meanwhile, is still expected to miss several more weeks as he works to come back from a sprained thumb.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Lineups

Charlotte Hornets (19-19)

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Trey Lyles