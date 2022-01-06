Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds and More

Isaiah Stewart is back ... probably. The Detroit Pistons big man has been cleared from the reconditioning program that followed his removal from health and safety protocols. This means it is likely that Stewart is available to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it means that the Pistons once again have their starting center.

They will need him too, because somebody is going to need to slow down Ja Morant. That will require a team effort — denying at the point of attack from Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham; effective switches on the perimeter and sealing off lanes and protecting the paint from Isaiah Stewart, Trey Lyles, Hamidou Diallo and company. Will it be enough to stymie one of the best young point guards in the NBA? We’ll see.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies (25-14)

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Killian Tillie, Jaren Jackson, Jr., Steven Adams

Detroit Pistons (7-29)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart