Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The two worst teams in the NBA face off in a battle of who wants it less. The Detroit Pistons are probably a little more desperate for a win considering the absolute pounding they have taken on the floor and in the national media in the past two games. Personally, I’m just hoping that we see a good game from Cade Cunningham tonight. To have the No. 1 overall pick struggle and perhaps be outshined by Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner. Yeah, no thank you.

Wagner was listed as questionable as was young point guard Cole Anthony, but both are good to go tonight. We’ll see who the last team standing is.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -2

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic (7-32)

Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Detroit Pistons (7-30)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart