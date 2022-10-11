The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Pre-Season Begins!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I finally got the chance to talk about and give analysis on real Detroit Pistons basketball games. Our Pistons opened up their pre-season last week with 2 losses at the hands of the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. We begin the episode discussing some of the overall takeaways that can come from pre-season games and the things we the fanbase should take a little less stock in. We also talk about individual performances from the likes of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and the rest of the Pistons roster.

We continue the episode by talking about what some of these performances and decisions might mean for the rotations and lineup combinations we could see in the first month of the season. What lineup combination best maximizes the skill set of Cade Cunningham? Is there a legitimate competition for the starting guard position next to Cade between Hayes, Jaden Ivey, and Alec Burks? If Hayes comes off the bench, who is the best fit next to him in the backcourt with the 2nd unit? And how is this front court rotation going to eventually shake itself out?

We finish off the episode by each giving 3 bold predictions for the Detroit Pistons season. We even bring in our producer and MotorCityHoops contributor, Wes Davenport, to give his bold predictions. Make sure you tune in and listen to the entire episode to hear what each of our daring proclamations are for the season.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

