Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Mercifully, perhaps, for an anxious fan base, the Detroit Pistons loss against the New Orleans Pelicans was not broadcast locally. Zion Williamson powered his way to the free-throw line 12 times in just 20 minutes, the Pistons down by as many as 13 points and committed more than 20 turnovers for the second consecutive preseason game.

Tonight, Detroit is back in town, will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit, and will be looking to get out and run against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -6

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (0-2)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1)

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Jerimiah Robinson-Earl

Question of the Day

I’m recycling this from the game preview, because I’m legitimately curious in the responses.

If the Pistons held the first overall pick, and the OKC Thunder held the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, would you trade No. 1 (Victor Wembanyama) for No. 5 and every single future OKC draft pick?