Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The most important thing viewers should know about the Detroit Pistons’ preseason finale against the Memphis Grizzlies is who is to playing for the home team at Little Caesars Arena. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Hamidou Diallo, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley III are all out tonight. The starters tonight might also be the starters for the opening night game — Cade, Jaden, Saddiq and Beef Stew. The Grizzlies are also playing their projected starters minus the injured Jaren Jackson Jr. Can the Pistons keep up with Ja Morant and company? Let’s hope so.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Ball Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (0-3)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Memphis Grizzlies (2-2)

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams