DBB Pod: A New Dawn of Detroit Basketball, with Mirin Fader

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and we have something special for you; an interview with Mirin Fader about her recent feature piece, A New Dawn of Detroit Basketball, in The Ringer. Mirin and I talked about why the collegiate atmosphere of the team is a good thing, her potential future profile of Jalen Duren, why this profile of the team at large wasn’t “just” a Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey profile (like her Evan Mobley profile, which you should read), and much more.

Mirin is, of course, the author of THE Giannis biography (Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP), check that out when you are done re-reading the Pistons feature. More of her amazing work can be found at The Ringer or on her website.

