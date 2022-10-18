The Pistons Pulse: Final Pre-Season Review with Regular Season Superlatives

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you our final pre-season review for the Detroit Pistons after playing their fourth game against the Grizzlies on Thursday night. We start off the episode discussing the unfortunate injury to Marvin Bagley III and what that means for the Pistons big man rotation for the first couple months of the season.

We also break down some of the individual performances from core rotation guys like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, and more. Will the positive aspects of these players’ game roll over into the regular season and will the negative aspects continue to show themselves?

We then turn the conversation into the upcoming regular season for the Pistons as they take on the Orlando Magic on opening night. The Magic are a team in a similar position to our Pistons which will make Wednesday nights game all that much more interesting for the fanbase. Omari and I discuss some of the possible matchups to watch and keys for a Detroit victory.

We also quickly touch on the matchups vs the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers and where the Pistons may stand after their first three games of the season.

We bring producer, Wes Davenport, on to finish off the episode and give our superlatives for the upcoming season. Wes throws out a superlative and we each give our best response. Some examples are “most likely to overachieve”, “first to enter the doghouse”, “most likely to be traded”, and many many more. Send us your answers and thoughts in the comments or on twitter.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

