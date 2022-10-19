A Better Way to Watch Detroit Basketball

Whaddup Doe!

I am proud to introduce The Home Court: A Pistons FanCast.

Every week come watch LIVE Pistons games with DBB’s very own Jack Kelly, Wes Davenport from Pistons Pulse, Cody Tossava from Pistons Twitter Roundtable, and myself, along with Pistons fans from all over the world. With chat and stage features similar to Twitter Spaces or Spotify Live, you can weigh in while you watch, adding your instant reactions and insights. Don’t miss out on the excitement and energy of watching Pistons games with your fellow fans just because you can’t make it to LCA!

How To Join:

Go to https://www.playback.tv/thehomecourt Sign up with an email address Create a username Authenticate your TV or streaming provider

FAQ

Q: I don’t see my TV/streaming provider listed or I don’t have a valid provider. Can I still join?

A: You must have a valid account to watch the stream, but you can still join the stage and use that chat without a valid provider. New providers are being added regularly as the site continues to grow.

Q: Where can I watch the Playback streams?

A: You can access the stream on a web browser or the iOS app via TestFlight. Android app and AppleTV app are coming soon!

Q: How will I know when you are broadcasting?

A: Most weeks, we will be streaming on Friday or Saturday, but follow any/all of us on Twitter for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.

Here’s our October schedule:

Q: Is it free to use?

A: Yessir!

We hope you take advantage of The Home Court!