Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

It’s the start of the season! These games count! The excitement is high, and will remain high until our Detroit Pistons fall 6 games below .500 and stay there for the rest of the season.

BUT THAT’S NOT IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW. Now is the time for celebration and joy.

Game Vitals

When: October 19, 2022; 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -3.5 (the Pistons are FAVORED???)

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (0-0):

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Orlando Magic (0-0):

Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Pregame Reading

Well, to start, we have a bunch of player previews up on Detroit Bad Boys, you should probably go read those.

DBB’s own Brady Frederickson is now a bishop in The Church Of Cade.

If you haven’t already, you should listen to this week’s episodes of The Pistons Pulse podcast and the Detroit Bad Boys podcast.

James Edwards III at The Athletic has a great piece up on Cade Cunningham’s growth as a leader for the Pistons.

Omari Sankofa II over at the Detroit Free Press wrote about how the worst-case scenario for the team this season could be a real shot at Victor Wembanyama.

New Detroit News beat writer Mike Curtis wrote about the bond, on and off the court, between Jaden Ivey and his mother Niele Ivey, the head coach of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

Former DBB’er and current friend of the people Joseph Sinke (aka Joe_Truck) previewed tonight’s game on his free Substack.

Our own Kyle Metz and Jack Kelly are fancasting games this season; you can watch the game alongside their fun banter through the magic of the internet.

That’s a lot, but it’s opening night; everyone’s excited. I cannot wait to see what the season has for us. Enjoy the game, y’all.