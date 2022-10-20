Pistons assistant GM Murphy placed on leave amid workplace misconduct investigation

Rob Murphy’s first year as the Detroit Pistons assistant general manager came to halt on Thursday, when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Murphy has been placed on leave as the organization begins investigating allegations of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Details are still sparse, but both Woj and James L. Edwards of The Athletic have reported that Murphy has been placed on leave. Woj reported that Murphy has been on leave for a week amid the investigation.

The suspension of Murphy comes not long after Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season for workplace misconduct.

Murphy moved into the Pistons’ front office this season after spending last season as the President of the Motor City Cruise. Prior to that, he spend 20 years coaching college basketball — most recently at Eastern Michigan University.

This breaking news story may update with more information.