Pistons at Knicks GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

The young Pistons enter the basketball Mecca tonight to take on the Knicks

By Lazarus Jackson
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Game Vitals

When: October 21, 2022; 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC, NY
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-0):
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks (0-1):
Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Pregame Reading

Injury report remains the same for tonight:

I personally hope to see Burks, Livers, and Bagley back in the rotation as soon as they are able.

Get well soon to Pistons assistant coach Bill Bayno, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is having surgery. If you’re over 40, get your prostate checked, you never know.

Detroit Bad Boys’ own Matt Way broke down Jaden Ivey’s on-and-off-ball defense for us.

James Edwards III of The Athletic wrote about the hope fans felt after the win on opening night against Orlando.

Take part in Kyle Metz and Jack Kelly’s FanCast of tonight’s game, as well. Jack also previewed tonight’s matchup for us here at DBB.

Detroit is on the first game of a back-to-back, with tomorrow night coming against the Indiana Pacers. Enjoying the return of Pistons basketball, hate that they’re hitting our boys with the B2B so quickly. Enjoy the game tonight, y’all.

