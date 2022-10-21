Pistons at Knicks GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: October 21, 2022; 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC, NY

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-0):

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks (0-1):

Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Pregame Reading

Injury report remains the same for tonight:

No change to Pistons injury report for Game 2 tonight at New York. Marvin Bagley III, Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers out. Only Quentin Grimes is out for the Knicks. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) October 21, 2022

I personally hope to see Burks, Livers, and Bagley back in the rotation as soon as they are able.

Get well soon to Pistons assistant coach Bill Bayno, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is having surgery. If you’re over 40, get your prostate checked, you never know.

Detroit is on the first game of a back-to-back, with tomorrow night coming against the Indiana Pacers. Enjoying the return of Pistons basketball, hate that they’re hitting our boys with the B2B so quickly. Enjoy the game tonight, y’all.