Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will need to dust off their embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks, because they have a quick 24-hour turnaround to get right and face the Indiana Pacers.

Indy represents a good test for the Pistons. Probably not as good as the Knicks, maybe a little better than the Orlando Magic.

As a bonus, the Pistons' top pick Jaden Ivey gets to face the wing Detroit probably would have taken if Ivey was off the board in Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin has been NBA ready since he stepped foot on the floor in Summer League, and his first couple games have only reinforced that point. The 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 22.5 points so far, and is looking comfortable and aggressive.

Hopefully it's a good battle between the two.

Game Vitals

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -1

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-1)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Indiana Pacers (0-2)

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor