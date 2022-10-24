DBB Podcast: Offensive Defense

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 1-2 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I go over the bench’s struggles offensively, what we’ve loved about both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and what Saddiq Bey’s role on this team is with Bojan Bogdanovic alongside him.

We also talk about the defense, how sloppy it is, what can be done in the halfcourt and in transition defense, the impacts of the team’s pace on the defense, and more. Ugh, the defense has been so bad in the first three games.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast.