The Pistons Pulse: Deeeetroit Basketball is Officially Back!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are talking about all things Detroit Pistons first three games of the regular season where they went 1-2 with a win over the Magic and losses to the Knicks and Pacers. We begin the episode with our focus on the individual player performances we have seen thus far. How has Cade Cunningham looked to start his 2nd year in the NBA? What have we seen from the rookie 1st round picks? And is Isaiah Stewart holding his own at the “4” and the “5” thus far?

We continue into the next segment of the episode by looking at the Pistons on both ends of the court as a whole. The offense has actually scored the ball at a pretty decent rate but we dive deeper into the numbers and what we have seen through 3 games. The defensive end of the court has been a completely different story. Omari and I discuss what we feel has been the limitations on that end for the Pistons.

We finish off the episode by talking about the rotations we have seen thus far from Dwane Casey and how injuries have made a major impact in the 2nd unit. This also gave us a chance to discuss players like Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox and more. We also discuss our thoughts on the 3 guard lineups and the minutes where Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren have shared the floor together.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

