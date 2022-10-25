Pistons at Wizards GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Tuesday, October 25th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-2):

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Washington Wizards (2-1):

Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Pregame Reading

Jack Kelly previewed tonight’s game for us at Detroit Bad Boys.

If you haven’t yet, you have to listen to this week’s Detroit Bad Boys Podcast and Pistons Pulse podcast.

At The Detroit Free Press, Omari Sankofa II wrote about Jalen Duren stepping into an important role for this team.

James Edwards III of The Athletic quizzed Bojan Bogdanovic on his NBA career, to hilarious results.

Not Pistons-related, but I thought this early look at the Minnesota Timberwolves struggling out of the gate by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic was an excellent read.

Enjoy the game tonight, y’all.