Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The vibes are good in Detroit, momentarily, anyway. The wins have not piled up for the Detroit Pistons, but the franchise has seen solid early returns from its two rookies selected in the lottery, and second-year guard Cade Cunningham emerged from a sleepy start to the year with a forceful showing in the first half Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Tonight, they play the Hawks once more, and they are doing it in style. They are trading in their typical jerseys for the throwback teal, and flaming horsehead classic 90s look. It’s not a hit with everyone in the fan base, but something tells me Little Caesars Arena will be buzzing. And fans better soak in those good vibes because the schedule for the next 1.5 months is absolutely brutal.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

