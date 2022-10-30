Pistons vs. Warriors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Steph Curry is active for the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Detroit Pistons, but Klay Thompson is out and Jordan Poole is questionable. No matter who suits up for the Warriors, it will be a formidable task for the Pistons to come away with a victory. There should be some good matchups to monitor, however, as the Warriors attempt to integrate some young players into the rotation and the Pistons continue to try and find some cohesion with its young rotation.
Game Vitals
When: 6 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +7
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (1-5)
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart
Golden State Warriors (3-3)
Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Pregame Reading
- The Detroit Pistons could get some reinforcements back into the lineup soon as both Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley are nearing a return. — Detroit Bad Boys
- Bojan Bogdanovic and the Pistons agree to two-year extension — Detroit Bad Boys
- Pistons know defense is their early weakness. Here’s what they plan to change — Detroit Free Press
