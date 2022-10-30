Pistons vs. Warriors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Steph Curry is active for the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Detroit Pistons, but Klay Thompson is out and Jordan Poole is questionable. No matter who suits up for the Warriors, it will be a formidable task for the Pistons to come away with a victory. There should be some good matchups to monitor, however, as the Warriors attempt to integrate some young players into the rotation and the Pistons continue to try and find some cohesion with its young rotation.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-5)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Golden State Warriors (3-3)

Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pregame Reading