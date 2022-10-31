DBB Podcast: Live-Dribble Cade

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 1-5 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I go into how much we loved the decisive, aggressive version of Cade Cunningham we saw against the Atlanta Hawks, talk again about how bad the defense has been, and work through the ramifications of immediately putting Jalen Duren into the starting lineup.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on the discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: