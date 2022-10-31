Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds and More

The Detroit Pistons delivered a thrilling and thorough victory against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in front of a raucous Little Caesars Arena. They didn’t get much time to celebrate, however, as they immediately travel to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Halloween night. The Bucks are the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA and sport the league’s stingiest defense.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +13

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (2-5)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Question of the Game

Will Nerlens Noel play?