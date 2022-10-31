Pistons at Bucks final score: Detroit loses a close one in Milwaukee, 110-108

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-108 on the second half of a back to back. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and had 6 rebounds and 7 assists (and 5 turnovers), Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Hamidou Diallo scored 13 points in long minutes off the bench for Detroit. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 31 points and 7 rebounds for Milwaukee.

After a 15-point deficit and an 18-4 Milwaukee run in the third quarter, Detroit clawed all the way back to tie the game with under a minute left to play. Then, Jrue Holiday (25 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists) hit a clutch stepback three with 45 seconds, Cade Cunningham missed a long (but open, and makeable) potential tying three, and the Pistons lost.

The Pistons were down 8 at halftime despite 19 first-half points from Cade; he was the only starter in double figures at that point. Cade’s performance over the last four games has been remarkable, a full display of the type of offensive player the Pistons expected him to be when he was drafted. He was deadly in the midrange, which has become his signature spot:

Cade Cunningham is now 33-59 from midrange (52.5%, per NBA .com) this year. That's CP3 territory. — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) November 1, 2022

But Detroit needed every ounce of Cade’s mastery because, per usual, Brook Lopez put their offense in a chokehold. To me, Lopez remains the most important player whenever the Pistons play the Bucks. You can see how much the threat of his rim protection and shot alteration makes (non-Cade) guys reconsider driving into the paint. Lopez (24 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks) OWNS everything 12 feet and in, and it shows whenever these teams play.

You wouldn’t see it from the box score unless you looked at +/-, but the Pistons bench kept them in this game against the Bucks bench. Well, to be more honest, the staggered lineups Dwane Casey has gone to instead of full 5-man bench lineups helped keep them in it; with always at least one of the (non-Stewart) starters on the floor, the offense was less, well, offensive. After seeing those full bench lineups get nuked for 5 games, I’m glad Dwane made that rotational tweak to help out the team.

Random Thoughts:

Nerlens Noel played his first minutes for the Pistons, scoring only 2 points with a steal and a block, but he felt functional as a backup big man.

Detroit outscored Milwaukee 31-22 in the final frame; a bounce here, a call there, and the Pistons could’ve snuck this one.

Jaden Ivey: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 0-4 from 3, 3 turnovers to 1 assist. I like Ivey, he does some ridiculous things, but he has a lot of room to get better, as well. Very excited to see how he grows.

After shooting 38 free throws against the Warriors, the Pistons shot only 21 free throws against the Bucks; It makes a big difference when guys like Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are contributing 10 free throws instead of 5.

Oh yeah, Cade did all this with the full wrath of Jrue Holiday shadowing him. SUPER impressive stuff from Cade lately. Just in case I didn’t say that enough already.

I really liked the Hamidou Diallo - Jaden Ivey “Run Around And Do Stuff” pairing; that duo definitely makes the game entertaining, at the absolute least.

I loved the patience from Stew here in the clutch:

Beef Stew lays it up and in, and we are TIED!

Detroit plays Milwaukee in Milwaukee again on Wednesday; part of the NBA’s scheduling efforts to cut down on travel. See y’all then.