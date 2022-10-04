The Pistons Pulse: All Mailbag Episode

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you an all mailbag episode before the Pistons open pre-season games on Tuesday night vs the Knicks. But first, I was not able to watch the Detroit Pistons open practice on Monday but I got Omari’s thoughts on it from being there in person. Did he have any overwhelming takeaways from what he saw and did any players stand out one or another?

We then dive into the mailbag questions and we always want to thank everyone for their submissions and participation. The first segment focused more on this season for the Pistons and what we think we might see in the exhibition games and the roster as a whole. We dive into Coach Casey and the possible rotations he might use, if Bojan will be a starter, over/under 38 points a night for Cade/Ivey, and why Kemba Walker is not a part of this roster. We even had a fun question where Omari and I each gave what we would draw up for the first play of the pre season on Tuesday night.

The questions in segment 2 start to look a little more into the season and even beyond. We talk about lineup combinations like Cade-Ivey-Hayes, Stew-Duren, Bey-Livers, how confident we are in those combinations and how much we expect to see them this season to get a good idea about them. We also discuss what it would mean if this Detroit Pistons team finished as a top 11 team in the regular season, thus losing their 2023 NBA Draft pick. Segment 2 also includes conversation about Bojan Bogdanovic’s future with the team, Dwane Casey’s future with the team, the attributes of a lob threat, and the possible consolidation of assets in a trade for a star player.

To finish off the episode we answer a couple general NBA and basketball questions before the episode turns a little less serious. We talk about the breaking point for teams and when to decide to sell off their stars to rebuild and answer a question about the 2023 NBA Draft class. We conclude by answering the question of who the best 3-point shooter on the pod is (it’s me), talking music (I give a great recommendation), food and a movie line Omari and I have never heard of.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

