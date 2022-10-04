Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons unofficially kick off the 2022-23 NBA season tonight under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. It will be a homecoming, of sorts, for a trio of new Pistons players, though none of the former Knicks — Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel or Kemba Walker — is expected to play.

Walker, who is not with the team and not expected to make the roster, might be MIA, but the player the Pistons got in exchange for taking on Walker’s deal — Jalen Duren — will be active and should play some decent minutes off the bench.

Really, though, it’s all about welcoming back Cade Cunningham and seeing what he has in store for year 2, and seeing how quickly he and his new and old teammates can click into place as the franchise looks to take another step forward back to relevance and respectability.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Watch: TNT

Odds: Pistons +4

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson