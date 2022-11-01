The Pistons Pulse: Bucks Instant Recap, Warriors Big W and Cade Cunningham Goes Off

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you all the Detroit Pistons news, analysis and storylines from week two of the NBA season. This week brought plenty to talk about as the Pistons played five games, extended Bojan Bogadonvic, and had some injury news with Marvin Bagley III, Alec Burks, and Jalen Duren.

We begin with the episode with an instant recap of Monday night’s game vs the Bucks. This season when the Pistons play on Monday night we will stay up late and record after the game to bring you the most recent and up to date analysis possible. Listen to our thoughts and takeaways from last night’s competitive loss vs Milwaukee.

We continue the episode discussing the overall storylines from the week. What are the updates on some of the players that have been injured? Did we dislike, like, or love the extension that Troy Weaver and the organization gave the sharp shooting Bogdanovic? What can we take away from the losses to the Wizards and Hawks (x2) and the big win of the week over the Golden State Warriors?

We conclude the episode discussing what to watch for moving forward over the next week. What are the major trends that have begun to surface through the first eight games? What players and rotations are we keeping a closer eye on? Detroit will play games against the Bucks, Cavs, and Thunder before our next recording and we will give our thoughts and predictions of what will happen over that three game stretch.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

