Detroit Pistons City Edition jerseys honor the most famous basketball gym you’ve never heard of

The Detroit Pistons final alternate jersey for the season designed by rapper Big Sean is an ode to Detroit basketball history with a green color scheme and typeface that recalls the historic St. Cecelia’s gym in Detroit.

Big Sean, the team’s creative director of innovation, had long promised a bold jersey design he was working with the team on, and on that he delivered. The jerseys have the same green design as the gym’s logo and the shorts have a replica of the gym’s stained-glass window. It also features three stars above the D in Detroit, which alludes to the team’s three championships and the famous quote on the gym floor “Where stars are made, not born.”

JDS Sports, the ownership group behind Five-Star Basketball and SLAM has pledged a$250,000 grant along with the Detroit Pistons Foundation and the Knight Foundation on future St. Cecelia’s gym renovations.

“We need to prepare our youth for productive and happy lives—to literally and figuratively give them a jump start,” said Ceciliaville Board Chair Dr. Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon in a release. “We are grateful to the Detroit Pistons for their partnership and to the Knight Foundation and JDS Sports for their grants to help renovate St. Cecilia’s gym and allow a new generation of Detroit kids to excel on the court and in life.”

The team previously took a tour of St. Cecelia’s gym prior to the season among other historic Detroit sites as a team bonding expedition. When rumors of a green Detroit City Edition jersey leaked, there was widespread belief the upcoming City Editions would be linked to the famous gym.

The team will wear the uniforms for six games during the season as the City Edition fit for the season. The uniforms will be available for purchase at the pistons313shop.com and the team store at Little Caesars Arena. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ceceliaville, the team said.

If you want to learn more about the historic gym, you can’t do better than read this piece from The Athletic written by James Edwards III and Joe Vardon: