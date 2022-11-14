DBB Podcast: Expanding the Rotations

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 3-11 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I talk about Cade Cunningham’s shin soreness, how Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley’s return affects the Pistons’ starting AND bench units, and Jaden Ivey making strides as a driver and distributor.

We also talk about Killian’s recent run of success, give Beef Stew a little love, and complain about all these upcoming late games on the West Coast. We got daycare dropoff in the morning, NBA, cmon!

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast.