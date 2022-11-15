The Pistons Pulse: Bey to the Bench, Stew & Cade Injured, and Hayes Playing Well

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you all the Detroit Pistons news, analysis and storylines from week four of the NBA season. We begin the episode with an instant recap of Monday night’s game vs the Raptors. This season when the Pistons play on Monday night we will stay up late and record after the game to bring you the most recent and up to date analysis possible. Listen to our thoughts and takeaways from last night’s game vs Toronto.

We then dive into all of the injury news around this team with the return of Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III and Cade Cunningham missing games. What does the return of Burks and MBIII do for this team and the rotations? What does the missed games mean for Cade, the team, and could the injury have contributed to his slow start from the 3-point line?

With the absence of Cunningham we have seen third year guard Killian Hayes inserted into the starting lineup and playing well. The youngster from France has shown great strides over the past week with his confidence, and production. We discuss what that means for Hayes, the team, and what we would like to continue to see from him moving forward.

We finish off the episode sharing some insights into my trip to Detroit. Omari and I had our first chance to watch a game together and it highlighted the unique perspectives we each watch from. I was also fortunate enough to be credentialed for the game on Saturday night and have some pretty cool experiences to share with everyone.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

