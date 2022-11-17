Pistons vs. Clippers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons share the league’s worst record with the Houston Rockets, with both sitting at 3-12. Detroit, however, is beginning a grueling six-game West Coast road trip tonight against the LA Clippers. The Pistons then face the Lakers, Kings, Nuggets, Jazz and Suns. The Rockets, meanwhile, face the Pacers, Warriors, Hawks and Thunder before hitting the road for five of their next six games.

The Clippers are not the title-contending elite, healthy team many predicted and hoped for, but it seems Kawhi Leonard is coming back soon, and even without Kawhi the Clippers should be able to handle Detroit. Former Piston Marcus Morris Sr. is still one of the better all-around small forwards, and former Piston Luke Kennard remains the league’s most dangerous 3-point shooter.

Game Vitals

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena (for now), Los Angeles, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit+

Odds: Pistons +9

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (3-12)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley, Jalen Duren

Los Angeles Clippers (8-7)

Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac