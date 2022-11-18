Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play the other side of the Los Angeles two-fer tonight. First, they dropped a game to the Clippers on Thursday, and now they face the Lakers tonight. It'll be two of the league's worst offenses facing off, but at least the Lakers boast a decent defense, and that is something Detroit can't boast.
Game Vitals
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
When: 10:30 pm ET
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +7
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (3-13)
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley
Los Angeles Lakers (3-10)
Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
