Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play the other side of the Los Angeles two-fer tonight. First, they dropped a game to the Clippers on Thursday, and now they face the Lakers tonight. It'll be two of the league's worst offenses facing off, but at least the Lakers boast a decent defense, and that is something Detroit can't boast.

Game Vitals

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

When: 10:30 pm ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (3-13)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley

Los Angeles Lakers (3-10)

Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown, LeBron James, Anthony Davis