Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I understand if you don’t believe in moral victories or good losses, but Detroit’s first tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks certainly left a lot of fans feeling pretty good about the direction of the team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and is still feasting in the midrange. Jaden Ivey got a bit more autonomy and the ball in his hands running the attack in largely bench lineups, and he scored 19 points on a healthy diet of shots. Bojan Bogdanovic continues his dead-eye shooting and efficient attacks. The Pistons battled all game and came within two points of stealing a win. I’ll take it. Will they be able to get over the hump tonight? We’ll see!

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineup

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez