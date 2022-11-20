Pistons vs. Kings preview: Jaden Ivey takes on Keegan Murray and the Kings

It’s hard to be very hopeful with the Detroit Pistons dealing with so much chaos at the moment. They’ve won just three games, Cade Cunningham is gone for an extended period, Isaiah Stewart is gone for an extended period and there don’t seem to be many answers to myriad questions about what to do next.

But this will give us a chance to see No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey take on No. 4 pick Keegan Murray. Ivey is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Murray is averaging 12 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

Analysis

The Kings have won 8 of 10 games after a slow start to the season including five in a row. The past five games have not quite gone quite as well for the Pistons. They have lost their previous five (six, actually), have lost Cade Cunningham (for the season, possibly), and will also be without iron man Saddiq Bey (improbably).

Cunningham is dealing with a lingering shin issue that might require an extended period of rest or might require surgery that could see the former No. 1 pick miss the rest of the season. The news on Bey is not quite as dire. He suffered an ankle injury against the Lakers and will miss his first game since January 2021 during his rookie season.

That puts an already taxed roster into the danger zone. Presumably, Killian Hayes continues filling in for Cunningham and hopefully he plays well. Marvin Bagley likely starts at center in place of the injured Isaiah Stewart unless they are finally ready to proclaim Jalen Durn the starter, which seems inevitable at some point. Filling in for Bey is a bit more difficult, but the task probably falls on Isaiah Livers, which would at least allow Bojan Bogdanovic to slide into his more natural small forward role.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (3-14)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Damontas Sabonis

Question of the Day

What should the Pistons do? Interpret that however you will