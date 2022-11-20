Pistons at Kings GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals:

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

When: Sunday, November 20, 6:00 p.m. EST

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Detroit +10

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons (3-14):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley

Sacramento Kings (8-6):

De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Pregame Reading:

DBB’s Bryce Simon has THE breakdown of the Pistons’ league-worst defense that you need to read.

Jamal Collier at ESPN had a fun, short profile of Jalen Duren.

Omari Sankofa II at the Detroit Free Press has a piece up on the recent good stretch from Killian Hayes.

On the Kings side, Zach Lowe talked to Matt Barnes on the Lowe Post about why these Kings have life all of a sudden. Mike Brown was praised; it felt very odd.

Enjoy the game tonight, y’all. Let’s hope no one ELSE gets injured.