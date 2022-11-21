DBB Podcast: Fire Up The Tank

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 3-14 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I talk about Cade Cunningham’s feared stress fracture in his shin, Isaiah Stewart being the concrete that holds this team together, Jaden Ivey looking more comfortable as the primary option, and how it’s probably time to fire up the tank.

This is a real downer of a podcast, we do apologize, but there is not a lot of positivity to be had regarding the Detroit Pistons as of late. We appreciate you all sticking with us through this bummer of a season.

