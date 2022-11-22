The Pistons Pulse: Cade Cunningham is out…….what now?

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you all the Detroit Pistons news, analysis and storylines from this past week in the Motor City! This week is a special episode because Omari and I will be recording for just the second time in person in a hotel in Denver where we will both be to catch the Pistons vs Nuggets game on Tuesday night.

The big, and unfortunate, news of the week revolves around the injury update for Cade Cunningham. We very well may have seen the last of Cade for this season so we break down what that means for Cade, other members of the roster and for the immediate and long term future of the organization. There is also the unfortunate ankle injury to third year forward, Saddiq Bey.

Of course, there were games played this week as our Pistons are on their west coast road trip and we dive into all of the developments around those games. With Cade out we are getting an even more in depth look at Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey. Marvin Bagley III is one Piston who has returned from injury and with Isaiah Stewart still out, we are also getting plenty of Jalen Duren minutes to analyze.

We finish off the episode with everyone’s favorite game, Sheed or Sham. Make sure you tune in and stay for the entire episode to see what Wes Davenport had in store for us this time around.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

